Missing 81-year-old woman found dead at Enchanted Rock

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A missing 81-year-old woman was found dead on Wednesday at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD). The woman, who has yet to be identified, “became lost” on the Loop Trail at Enchanted Rock around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, TPWD said in a news release.

The woman’s disappearance drew a large response from several law enforcement agencies, including Texas State Park Police officers, Texas Game Wardens, the Willow City Volunteer Fire Department, Fredericksburg Fire/EMS, and other regional first responders. The crews searched for the woman on Tuesday until storms moved into the area after dark. TPWD staff remained at Enchanted Park late into the night to attempt aerial searches, but the weather conditions continued to impact the search efforts.

Other crews returned to the state park on Wednesday morning to continue the search, TPWD said. However, the woman was found around 9:30 a.m., and the Justice of the Peace pronounced her dead.

Texas State Park Police will be investigating the woman’s death.

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