Local News

3 killed after major crash in Kendall County

todayOctober 27, 2025

Three people were killed and two others were airlifted after a crash on Interstate 10, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials wrote in a post that I-10 westbound at the 524-mile marker is currently closed following the accident.  All westbound traffic is being rerouted through Comfort at Exit 524.  Drivers should expect significant delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

“We ask everyone to drive carefully and avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely,” the sheriff’s office said.

Written by: Michelle Layton

