$40 million pledged to new housing fund for Kerr County flood victims

$40 million has been pledged to a new housing fund for Kerr County flood victims, says the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The Foundation made the announcement Thursday alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, following the deadly and devastating flooding over the July 4th weekend.

The Foundation also said that in the first 45 days of the recovery efforts, it has granted more than $16 million to more than 50 local nonprofit organizations working directly with flood survivors. The funds have been used to support over 700 families, over 200 small businesses, 17 volunteer fire departments and two public school districts, Hunt and Ingram ISDs.

The grants have funded temporary housing, groceries and food, car replacement, funeral expenses, cleanup costs and counseling, as well as a water system and recovery center in Hunt, Texas.

The Foundation also elaborated on what it hopes to do going forward, saying they are focusing on four categories of need: housing, mental health and well-being, economic recovery and quality of life, and long-term recovery needs.

The $40 million housing fund is just the first strategy to be funded and will support temporary housing assistance, repairs and rebuilding through nonprofits and local builders, RV repairs and replacements, and case managers to help support families through the next 18 months.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country established the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and raised more than $30 million in a week. More than $100 million has been raised since July 4, according to the foundation.

The foundation has also launched Rebuild Kerr, the fund’s long-term recovery initiative.

