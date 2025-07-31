Additional counties added to federal disaster declaration following floods

AD

Ten more counties have been added to a federal disaster declaration following the July Fourth floods across the Texas Hill Country, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. On Wednesday, Abbott said the following counties have been approved and added to President Donald Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration:

~Edwards

~Guadalupe

~Kimble

~Lampasas

~McCulloch

~Menard

~Real

~Reeves

~Schleicher

~Sutton

Additional counties may be added at a later date.

“This approval will help Texas families and communities rebuild after the catastrophic floods that impacted so many Texans across our state,” Abbott said in a statement.

Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch and Menard counties have been approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) individual assistance programs, according to a release. Six counties – Edwards, Lampasas, Real, Reeves, Schleicher and Sutton – are eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, the release said.

The Texas Workforce Commission is also accepting Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications in the following counties:

~Burnet

~Kerr

~Guadalupe

~Kimble

~McCulloch

~Menard

~San Saba

~Tom Green

~Travis

~Williamson

“Texas will continue to work closely with local and federal officials to ensure every affected community has the resources and support they need to heal and rebuild,” Abbott said.

