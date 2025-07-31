AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Additional counties added to federal disaster declaration following floods

todayJuly 31, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Ten more counties have been added to a federal disaster declaration following the July Fourth floods across the Texas Hill Country, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.  On Wednesday, Abbott said the following counties have been approved and added to President Donald Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration:

~Edwards

~Guadalupe

~Kimble

~Lampasas

~McCulloch

~Menard

~Real

~Reeves

~Schleicher

~Sutton

Additional counties may be added at a later date.

“This approval will help Texas families and communities rebuild after the catastrophic floods that impacted so many Texans across our state,” Abbott said in a statement.

Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch and Menard counties have been approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) individual assistance programs, according to a release.  Six counties – Edwards, Lampasas, Real, Reeves, Schleicher and Sutton – are eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, the release said.

The Texas Workforce Commission is also accepting Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications in the following counties:

~Burnet

~Kerr

~Guadalupe

~Kimble

~McCulloch

~Menard

~San Saba

~Tom Green

~Travis

~Williamson

“Texas will continue to work closely with local and federal officials to ensure every affected community has the resources and support they need to heal and rebuild,” Abbott said.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%