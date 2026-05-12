Summer Adult Soccer League sign-up is underway

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The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that registration is now open for the Adult Co-Ed Summer Soccer League. This League is a great opportunity for adults to stay active during the summer while enjoying friendly competition on the field.

The season will begin on Sunday, May 31, 2026, with all games held on Sundays and Wednesdays at the Hal Peterson Middle School Fields (HPMS). Matches will be played in a traditional 9v9 format. Teams interested in joining the league must submit a complete team roster and the $350 registration fee no later than Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m.

Registration packets, which include league rules, player waivers, and additional information, will be available online at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1190/Adult-Soccer and for pickup at the Parks and Recreation Office in Kerrville Schreiner Park, located at 2385 Bandera Highway. The League will be limited to 10 teams and requires a minimum of 4 teams to proceed. The season will culminate with playoffs for the top four teams, making for an exciting end to the summer competition.

Players who do not have a team but still want to play are encouraged to contact the Parks and Recreation Dept.. While placement on a team is not guaranteed, a list of available players will be maintained and shared with team captains looking to fill roster spots.

The Parks and Recreation Dept. is looking for certified referees to officiate games. Referees must possess a valid certification. Please note that the teams will pay the referees directly. Interested individuals should contact the department at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov for further information.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

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