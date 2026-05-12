Utility work to cause temporary closure on Main Street in Kerrville

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Motorists should expect temporary traffic disruptions on Main Street on Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14, due to utility work being performed by Windstream and contractor TexStar.

Lane closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days between Earl Garrett Street and Tivy Street as utility trucks work on overhead lines.

A full closure on Main Street at Tivy Street is expected beginning around 10 a.m. on May 14 and will remain in place until approximately 2 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes during the closure periods. Traffic Control devices and personnel will be on site to assist motorists.

For more information visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

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