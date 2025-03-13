Adrian presents Bach organ concert March 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville

AD

Dr. Sabrina Adrian will present a Pipe-Organ Concert to celebrate the 340th birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach on Saturday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX. The concert is free and open to the public.

Bach was primarily known as an organist during his lifetime, according to Adrian. “Almost everyone is familiar with the famous Toccata and Fugue in d minor,” she said. “In this concert we will have the opportunity to hear some other toccatas and fugues by Bach. The genius Bach composed fugues to demonstrate all the possibilities of contrapuntal composition and to showcase the pipe-organ.”

She noted that from the console of the Jehmlich, the organist is in control of 3 keyboards, 183 keys, 61 pedals, 55 different instrumental sounds, 3,449 pipes and infinite combinations of sound.

Adrian earned her degrees from Southwestern University, UTSA, and UT-Austin. She has served a number of churches in mid and south Texas, and is currently organist at First Presbyterian Church.

More information at fpckerrville.org.

AD