All proceeds from Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest Preview Week donated to Kerr County Flood Relief

All ticket and event proceeds from Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest Preview Week, set for July 21-27, will be donated to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, established by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund supports local rescue, relief, and rebuilding efforts in the wake of the recent floods.

Preview Week brings seven days of Texas-focused culinary and craft beverage experiences – from intimate wine dinners and waterfront martini soirees to a family-friendly queso throwdown and wine cave silent disco.

For more information, visit www.fbgfoodandwine.com.

