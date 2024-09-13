Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Ingram boy

AD

An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday evening for a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Brave Run in Ingram.

Authorities believe Kameron Parrish was abducted by 32-year-old Talaya Graham. Parish is 4 feet and 8 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Graham is five feet and three inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. Ingram Police said she was last seen driving a silver 2014 Nissan Versa with the Texas license plate TLS-5425.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Ingram PD or 911.

