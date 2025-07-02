AD
Local News

Recycling collection trucks to run on July 4

July 2, 2025

The City of Kerrville Public Works Department has confirmed that its recycling collection trucks will be running on Friday, July 4.  There will be no change to the recycling collection schedule.

The landfill will remain open from 7:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

City Hall will be closed on July 4.  Anyone with any questions regarding trash service on this day should contact Republic Services at (830) 522-3062.  City offices will reopen on Monday, July 7.

Additional information is available online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

