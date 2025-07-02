AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville accepting board applications

todayJuly 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville is currently taking applications for the following boards:

~Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals

~Main Street Advisory Board

~Senior Services Advisory Board

~Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1

~Zoning Board of Adjustment

The City secretary’s office accepts applications for all city boards throughout the year.  Persons interested should submit the board application specific to the board for which they are applying.  Applications are available online on the city’s website at https://kerrvilletx.gov/957/Boards-Commissions, or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in city hall.

Completed applications should be e-mailed to the city secretary’s office at Shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at Kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov.

For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at (830) 258-1117 or Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina at (830) 258-1118, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%