Arrest made in Fredericksburg convenience store robbery

The Fredericksburg Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to an aggravated robbery which occurred late Tuesday night. The robbery resulted in the death of one person, who died at the convenience store, located in the 1000 block of South State Highway 16.

Around 11:46 p.m. on Wednesday, FPD took 21-year old Awes Singko Rapet into custody. Rapet is charged with Capital Murder and is being held in the Gillespie County Jail. According to FPD, detectives received tips that led to the whereabouts of the suspect, who was staying at a local motel.

Officers responded to a call at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a person who was shot. At the scene, police found a man, later identified as 48-year-old Arthur Cortez, outside the store with a gunshot wound. Officers performed first aid, but Cortez was later pronounced dead, according to FPD.

The store clerk told police that a man entered the store, went to the back to put on a white skull mask, and returned to the front before firing a gun. The clerk said the suspect demanded money, and the clerk retrieved money from the cash drawer. The clerk was unharmed during the robbery. FPD has obtained surveillance video from the convenience store and confirmed that the suspect arrived and left the store on foot.

