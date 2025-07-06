At least 68 killed in Kerr County flooding

AD

As of Sunday afternoon, 68 people, including 28 children are confirmed dead in Kerr County, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. Ten girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp on the Guadalupe River, are still unaccounted for.

Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that another 10 people were killed in other areas of Central Texas due to flooding.

The search effort, anchored by the Texas National Guard, has involved hundreds of local and state personnel, including the Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens, and Texas Parks and Wildlife. The Coast Guard is also assisting in the recovery efforts. Kerr County officials say the rescue operations will continue until everyone is found.

More than 800 people have been rescued as of Sunday morning. Searchers used helicopters, boats and drones to look for victims and to rescue people stranded in trees from camps isolated by washed-out roads.

Governor Abbot declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state. “I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday – for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines.”

Anyone who wants to help can follow the City of Kerrville’s Facebook page at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

People looking for a missing person can call 830-257-8181, or 830-258-1111.

