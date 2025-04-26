AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Bake Sale Sunday inf front of Gibson’s to help support local kids attend Dolce Holistinc Horsemanship this summer

todayApril 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD

A bake sale is set for Sunday, April 27, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in front of Gibson’s in Kerrville to help raise funds for local, struggling kids who would benefit from the therapeutic exposure and engaging activities with horses.  The camp will be held June 9-12, from 8 a.m.-noon at Dolce Holistinc Horsemanship.

Some of the planned activities include a horse makeover competition, riding the horses, horse treat making, arts and crafts, and spending time with the horses on site.

For additional information, contact Leah Garret at (830) 353-2530.

 

 

 

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%