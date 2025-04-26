Bake Sale Sunday inf front of Gibson’s to help support local kids attend Dolce Holistinc Horsemanship this summer

AD

A bake sale is set for Sunday, April 27, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in front of Gibson’s in Kerrville to help raise funds for local, struggling kids who would benefit from the therapeutic exposure and engaging activities with horses. The camp will be held June 9-12, from 8 a.m.-noon at Dolce Holistinc Horsemanship.

Some of the planned activities include a horse makeover competition, riding the horses, horse treat making, arts and crafts, and spending time with the horses on site.

For additional information, contact Leah Garret at (830) 353-2530.

