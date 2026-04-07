AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Blood drive this weekend in Fredericksburg

todayApril 7, 2026

Background
share close
AD

The St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus is hosting a community blood drive this weekend, April 11-12, at the St. Mary’s Holy Family Center, 308 W. San Antonio St.  The drive will run from 3 to 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, and from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Appointments are not required; walk-ins are welcome throughout the hours of the blood drive.  All donors are reminded to bring a photo ID.

Donors can also contact Mike Tatsch at 315-658-7399 to schedule an appointment or get more information.

For more information, visit www.donor.southtexasblood.org.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%