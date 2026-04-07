Blood drive this weekend in Fredericksburg

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The St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus is hosting a community blood drive this weekend, April 11-12, at the St. Mary’s Holy Family Center, 308 W. San Antonio St. The drive will run from 3 to 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, and from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Appointments are not required; walk-ins are welcome throughout the hours of the blood drive. All donors are reminded to bring a photo ID.

Donors can also contact Mike Tatsch at 315-658-7399 to schedule an appointment or get more information.

For more information, visit www.donor.southtexasblood.org.

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