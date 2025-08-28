AD
Local News

Booth registration open for Family Fright Night Halloween event

todayAugust 28, 2025

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Dept. has announced the return of its Annual “Family Fright Night” event on Friday, Oct. 31.  This free Halloween celebration promises an evening filled with festive fun for all ages, featuring trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest (pre-registration required), games, and more!

Local businesses and organizations are invited to join the fun by setting up a booth and helping create a safe, family-friendly Halloween experience.  Booths may be decorated with a creative Halloween theme and should include an interactive activity or game, along with candy or small prizes to hand out to trick-or-treaters.  Participants can choose to decorate a car trunk or provide a 10×10 canopy tent (tents not provided).  Registration is free but required for all booth participants.

The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 17, and spots are limited.  Completed entries must be submitted online using the updated regisration from:  https://form.gle/hNcVndzEJwbwN786.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

