Camp Mystic files appeal against temporary injunction

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The legal team for Camp Mystic has filed an appeal against a court order that shut down its Guadalupe campus, where 27 campers and counselors died in the July 4th flood. The appeal comes one month after hundreds packed a Travis County courtroom for a hearing on whether the camp could alter or use buildings at the Guadalupe site.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted a temporary injunction filed by Brad Beckworth and Christina Yarnell, representing the family of Cile Steward, the final missing camper still being searched for. The temporary injunction restricts Camp Mystic from altering, demolishing, repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, or removing any structures or features where campers were housed. The injunction also prohibits the campus from being used for camp operations and prevents the camp owners from living on the property.

Camp Mystic is challenging the court decision, filing an accelerated appeal with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin. The appeal focuses on the temporary injunction while preserving the camp’s right to invoke arbitration under an existing agreement. The injunction does not address the Cypress Creek campus.

Nearly 900 girls have signed up for the upcoming sessions at Camp Mystic. The camp has yet to apply for a license with the Texas Department of State Health Services, with the application deadline set for March 31.

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