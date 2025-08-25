AD
Local News

Celebrate the library’s birthday on Tuesday

todayAugust 25, 2025

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library invites the community to join in celebrating the library’s birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Opened on Aug. 26, 1967, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library has served Kerrville and Kerr County for 58 years, continuing its mission to provide knowledge, connection, and lifelong learning opportunities.

The library continues to honor the vision and dedication of Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth Butt, whose extraordinary commitment to education and community service established a model that the Library still holds dear.  “Mrs. Butt set an incredible example of service and generosity for Kerrville and beyond,” said Diane Miller, director of the library.  “We’re proud to carry forward her spirit of learning, community, and celebration.  Our patrons are truly at the heart of the library, and we hope everyone will join us on Tuesday for birthday cake and camaraderie.”

Birthday cake will be served to patrons throughout the day as part of the celebration.  The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Library Reference Desk at (830) 258-1274.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

