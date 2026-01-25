AD
City of Boerne activates warming center

todayJanuary 25, 2026

The City of Boerne has activated a warming center at the Patrick Heath Public Library, which will be open on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., officials said.

Kendall County officials said they spent all last week addressing known trouble spots, including de-icing roadways and preparing barricades for areas that have historically seen problems during winter weather.  City crews have also been trimming tree limbs near power lines and preparing infrastructure for freezing temperatures.

Authorities urge residents to stay home if possible and to use caution if travel is unavoidable.

Written by: Michelle Layton

