Local News

City of Fredericksburg cancels Fourth of July Parade

todayJuly 4, 2025

The City of Fredericksburg has canceled the 2025 Fourth of July Parade scheduled for Friday, July 4, at 10 a.m., due to inclement weather.  The Main Street parade will not be rescheduled.

While the parade will not take place, the City’s fireworks display is still scheduled to proceed as planned at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting.  Updates regarding the fireworks will be shared through the City’s official communication channels should conditions change.

The 2025 Kiddie Parade planned for Marktplatz at 8:30 a.m. is also canceled.

Written by: Michelle Layton

