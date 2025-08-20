City of Kerrville adjusting from Stage 4 to Stage 2 water restrictions

AD

The City of Kerrville will reduce its water conservation measures from Stage 4 to Stage 2 effective 12:01 a.m. on August 21, 2025, following the successful restoration of the city’s surface water treatment plant.

A water supply emergency was declared on July 28 after the treatment facility sustained major damage during the July 4 flood, forcing it offline and requiring strict Stage 4 restrictions. Since then, city staff have worked diligently to clean, repair, and restore the plant to full operation.

“Our teams have put in countless hours to bring the facility back online, and we are proud to report it is now fully operational,” said Chris Clark, assistant director of Utilities. “As we move to Stage 2 water conservation, we encourage everyone to continue practicing responsible water use.”

Clark added that surplus water will now be used to recharge the city’s Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) Water Savings Account, replenishing groundwater supplies that were relied upon in recent months.

The City continues to monitor river water quality, with testing confirming that water is safe for treatment and distribution. Protecting public health by ensuring a safe and reliable water supply remains a top priority.

Residents are reminded that water conservation stages may change as conditions evolve and as flood-related river operations continue.

The Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District (HGCD), which manages groundwater in Kerr County, remains under Stage 3 restrictions.

For details on the City of Kerrville Water Management Plan, visit https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/512/Water-Restrictions.

