City of Kerrville announces Thanksgiving holiday closures

The City of Kerrville has announced that all of the city’s municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will resume regular business hours on Saturday, November 25 at 10 a.m.. Municipal offices will resume business at 8 a.m. on Monday, November 27.

The city secretary’s office will be closed November 23-24 in observance of the holiday, but those needing assistance can email shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov. The Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will resume regular business hours on Friday, November 24 at 8 a.m.

For additional information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

