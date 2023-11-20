AD
Local News

City of Kerrville announces Thanksgiving holiday closures

todayNovember 20, 2023

The City of Kerrville has announced that all of the city’s municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.  The library will resume regular business hours on Saturday, November 25 at 10 a.m..  Municipal offices will resume business at 8 a.m. on Monday, November 27.

The city secretary’s office will be closed November 23-24 in observance of the holiday, but those needing assistance can email shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.  The Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will resume regular business hours on Friday, November 24 at 8 a.m.

For additional information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

