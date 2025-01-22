AD
Local News

City of Kerrville embarks on more road construction

todayJanuary 22, 2025

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, the J3 Company, LLC, have begun work on the Hill Country Drive, Wesley Drive and Cully Drive pedestrian improvements project. The project aims to improve the form and function of the city’s sidewalks on the aforementioned streets.

The project is funded by the City of Kerrville and the Texas Department of Transportation’s transportation alternatives set aside (TASA) program. The project is slated to run for approximately 130 days, reaching completion just after Memorial Day, 2025.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

