City of Kerrville names Brimhall as its new Parks and Rec. Director

The City of Kerrville has announced its hiring of Jay Brimhall as its new Parks and Recreation Department director starting in late May. Brimhall brings more than a decade of leadership experience as community services director for the City of Show Low, Arizona. In that role, he led efforts to develop parks, expand trail systems, enhance recreation facilities, and grow youth and adult sports programs, with a focus on creating inclusive, meaningful experiences for the community.

Having lived in Mexico for two years, Brimhall has a deep appreciation for Mexican culture. His leadership in Show Low included work on the city’s Sister Cities partnership with Imuris, Sonora, fostering cross-border collaboration and culturally inclusive community building.

Brimhall and his wife, Melissa, have three children, William, Reagan and Hannah. Brimhall says he is excited to move to Kerrville and wants to help residents connect, play, and thrive.

