Local News

City of Kerrville outlines household waste services

todayJanuary 8, 2025

The City of Kerrville provides several ways in which to get rid of household waste as part of its Solid Waste Program through Republic Services.  In addition to the city’s curbside service and landfill voucher program, the City of Kerrville is partnering with Kerr County to provide a Household Hazardous Waste collection event.

2025 Solid Waste Services include:

~ Trash, recycling & yard waste services:  City trash service customers should refer to the solid waste calendar mailed in early December to learn their weekly trash service day, bi-weekly recycle service day, and monthly yard waste service week.  The calendar may be viewed online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/45366/SW-Calendar-2025.

~ Landfill Vouchers:  City trash service customers are allowed up to two landfill vouchers each calendar year for two free trips to the landfill.  Vouchers may be obtained by visiting City Hall or by requesting they be emailed to you.  In 2024, customers redeemed 1,110 vouchers for huge savings.  Voucher restrictions may be viewed online.

~ Bulky Item Collection:  Each March and October, the City sponsors curbside bulky item collection to coincide with customers’ yard waste collection week.  This collection is not for bulky items that will not fit into the trash tote.  There are restrictions to acceptable bulky items which may be viewed online.

~ Household Hazardous Waste Collection:  This event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at the Youth Event Center located at 3785 Hwy. 27.  This is a first come/first service event taking place from 8 a.m.-12 noon.  Visit the Solid Waste webpage for acceptable and unacceptable items for this event.

City Hall has a limited number of magnetic 2025 Solid Waste Calendars that may be obtained by visiting City Hall.  Anyone wanting a paper copy of the 2025 calendar by mail can contact the City to have one mailed to them.

For more information, contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1121 or Republic Services at (830) 522-3062.  Additional solid waste collection information is available online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

