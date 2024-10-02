City of Kerrville to host update on Comprehensive Plan Oct. 23

AD

A process is currently underway to update the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which includes a Downtown Plan and Nimitz Lake Area Plan, and city officials are inviting the public to stay informed by attending a community open house on Wednesday, October 23, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Arcadia Theater, 717 Water Street. The updated Plan will reaffirm the vision and goals of Kerrville 2050 while proposing actionable recommendations to guide future development.

Citizens can sign up for the project updates and event notifications by visiting the project website at www.Kerrville2050.com.

For additional information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

