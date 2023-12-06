AD
Local News

City of Kerrville’s Financial Department receives award

todayDecember 6, 2023

The City of Kerrville’s Finance Department was recently awarded the Government Finance Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for its PAFR for fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.  In receiving this award, the City of Kerrville is now a GFOA Triple Crown Award Winner.  This award recognizes governments that have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

The purpose of the PAFR is to summarize and simplify the statistical, economic, and financial information contained in the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.  The PAFR provides a brief analysis of the city’s revenue sources and expenditure categories.  It also provides information about the local economy as well as the city’s accomplishments and goals that may be of interest to citizens.

To view the City’s PAFR, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/2023/PAFR-Popular-Annual-Financial-Reports.

Written by: Michelle Layton

