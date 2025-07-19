CJ Copeland’s to open pop-up store Monday for flood victims

AD

C.J. Copeland’s is opening up a pop-up store this Monday, July 21, to provide clothing and essentials to flood victims at 824 Water Street. The pop-up store will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This pop-up is a way for us to come together and offer tangible help to flood victims, ensuring they have access to new clothing and essentials in a warm, welcoming environment,” said Courtney Boswell MacDonald, owner of C.J. Copeland’s.

Entry requires a ticket, which people can obtain from local disaster relief organizations. Anyone who needs assistance can contact C.J. Copeland’s or local nonprofits assisting in disaster relief efforts.

