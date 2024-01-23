AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Community leaders establish eclipse messaging board to share information with the community

todayJanuary 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Leaders from Kerr County and the City of Kerrville have been working together to coordinate and prepare for the upcoming April 8 total eclipse, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the Texas Hill Country.  According to a press release, aside from the inconvenience of heavy traffic, with proper personal and community planning, the event should promise to be a very positive experience for residents.

The City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Peterson Health, and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau have established a new website which will house updated information in one centralized location:  www.kerrvilleeclipse.com.  Messaging will increase as the event grows closer, and the site includes a FAQ section.

For more information, visit the City of Kerrville’s website, www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%