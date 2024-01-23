Community leaders establish eclipse messaging board to share information with the community

AD

Leaders from Kerr County and the City of Kerrville have been working together to coordinate and prepare for the upcoming April 8 total eclipse, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the Texas Hill Country. According to a press release, aside from the inconvenience of heavy traffic, with proper personal and community planning, the event should promise to be a very positive experience for residents.

The City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Peterson Health, and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau have established a new website which will house updated information in one centralized location: www.kerrvilleeclipse.com. Messaging will increase as the event grows closer, and the site includes a FAQ section.

For more information, visit the City of Kerrville’s website, www.kerrvilletx.gov.

