Concerts by the River happening this Friday

The City of Kerrville is excited to invite the community to the third installment of this year’s Concerts by the River series, happening this Friday, May 16, from 7-9 p.m. at the Centennial Stage in Louise Hays Park.

This free event features Kyle Broll, followed by the Maplewood Brothers, who will close out the show with their signature sound. Lakenvelder will be on-site serving up mouthwatering food.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

