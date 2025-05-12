AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Concerts by the River happening this Friday

todayMay 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville is excited to invite the community to the third installment of this year’s Concerts by the River series, happening this Friday, May 16, from 7-9 p.m. at the Centennial Stage in Louise Hays Park.

This free event features Kyle Broll, followed by the Maplewood Brothers, who will close out the show with their signature sound.  Lakenvelder will be on-site serving up mouthwatering food.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%