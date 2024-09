AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is inviting families to join in for a bilingual Storytime on Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Families will be able to partake in songs, rhymes, and stories in both English and Spanish. After the Storytime, kids will be able to participate in crafts.

For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

