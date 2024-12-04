Dates announced for trout restocking in Louise Hays Park

AD

Once again, the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive, will be stocked with rainbow trout. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will conduct two stockings of rainbow trout, with the first release scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, followed by a second stocking on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Each stocking will include 1,200 rainbow trout.

The trout are provided by the TPWD’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos, Texas and are timed to coincide with the winter water temperatures ideal for rainbow trout survival. Everyone is invited to come to Louise Hays Park for a great fishing experience. Anglers over the age of 17 are required by law to have a valid freshwater fishing license. As per statewide regulations, there is no minimum length limit, and the daily bag limit is five trout. For additional information on community fishing lakes, fishing regulations, license requirements, and tips for fishing rainbow trout, visit www.tpwd.state.tx.us.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

