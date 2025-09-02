Deadline to apply for FEMA Aid is Thursday, Sept. 4

AD

The deadline for FEMA assistance and a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration is Thursday, Sept. 4. Responders across the federal family are working closely with the State of Texas, local and nonprofit organizations to help survivors recovering from the storms and flooding in Kerr County, as well as the following counties: Burnet, Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson.

Applying for FEMA Disaster assistance is not the same as reporting your damage to the state. Reporting disaster damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management at https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/ helps officials connect you with resources and services.

The last day for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations to apply for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Monday, April 6, 2026.

FEMA offers several types of disaster assistance to individuals and families who were affected by the flooding. For more information, see Types of Disaster Assistance Available from FEMA https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/types-disaster-assistance-available-fema.

Anyone feeling overwhelmed or stressed by the floods can turn to FEMA for confidential crisis counseling and possible unemployment assistance to support them during this challenging time. This assistance is available to individuals and households in the 10 designated counties. For more information, see Flood Survivors Can Get Crisis Counseling and Disaster Unemployment Assistance Benefits – https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20250728/flood-survivors-can-get-crisis-counseling-disaster-unemployment-benefits.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply online for the Unemployment Benefit Service at https://apps.twc.texas.gov/UBS/security/logon.do Or, apply by calling 800-939-6631.

Renters and students whose homes and property were damaged by the flooding can apply for FEMA Disaster assistance. For more information, see Renters, Students Can Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance – https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/renters-students-can-apply-fema-disaster-assistance.

FEMA disaster assistance can pay for accessibility improvements to your home if you or a member of your household has a disability. For more information, see FEMA Can Help Survivors with Disabilities – https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-can-help-survivors-disabilities.

If your vehicle was damaged because of the floods, you may qualify for assistance to repair or replace it if you don’t have another vehicle you can use. For more information, see FEMA Can Help Repair Your Vehicle – https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-can-help-repair-your-vehicle.

There are several ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance and you will need your email address to apply. The fastest way to apply is online at www.disasterassistance.gov/. You may also use the FEMA mobile app. You can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Helpline specialists speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish.

In Kerr County, there are 2 DRCs operating — one at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville and the other at LJ Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket), 1551 TX39 in Hunt.

The Kerrville location is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Hunt location is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Taxpayers affected by the disaster now have until Feb. 2, 2026, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. For more information, visit IRS Announces Tax Relief for Taxpayers – https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-announces-tax-relief-for-taxpayers-impacted-by-severe-storms-straight-line-winds-and-flooding-in-texas-various-deadlines-postponed-to-feb-2-2026.

FEMA has approved more than $28.4 million in assistance for 3,266 Texas households.

