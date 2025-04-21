AD
Local News

Digging for Gold with Kathleen Hudson set for April 26

April 21, 2025

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting Dr. Kathleen Hudson, a retired Schreiner University professor and author, on Saturday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s meeting room for an engaging 90-minute workshop that aims to unlock new ideas, perspectives, and dreams.  Through the use of thoughtful writing prompts, participants will embark on a journey of self-discovery and creativity.

This program will be held on the fourth Saturday of each month through June, providing a unique opportunity for personal growth and exploration.  Registration is encouraged for head-count purposes and will be monthly for each individual session.  Refreshments will be served.

This presentation is free and open to the public.  For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at (830) 258-1274.

Written by: Michelle Layton

