Early Voting in Primaries begins Tuesday

Early Voting for the Primary Elections will be held from Tuesday, February 20, through Friday, March 1. This year’s Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 5. Texas is an open primary state, which means voters don’t register as members of a particular party. Instead, eligible Texas voters can cast a ballot in either party’s primary election, but not both. The same goes for a runoff election from a primary election.

If no candidate in a race gets at least 50% of the vote, the race will advance to a runoff on May 28. If you voted in the primary, you can only vote for the same primary in the runoff. If you don’t vote in the primary, you can choose which runoff to vote in.

The presidential primary gets the most attention. Both parties will choose who will receive delegates from Texas on the path to nomination. For Republicans, 161 delegates will be up for grabs, some of which are awarded based on the statewide vote and others based on the vote in each congressional district. If no candidate gets above 50%, delegates are awarded to candidates who receive at least 20% of the vote.

For Democrats, 244 delegates are at stake. Delegates are proportionately awarded to candidates who receive at least 15% of the vote. Some delegates are awarded based on the statewide vote, while others are awarded based on the vote in individual congressional districts.

Registered and eligible Texas voters may vote at an early voting location located in the county in which they live. The two polling locations for the early period in Kerr County are the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville and the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College Street in Ingram. Voters planning to cast their ballots at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday or Sunday, Feb. 24-25, should enter through Gate 2 and utilize the eastern side of the parking lot, due to the gun show running at the same time.

Registered voters will be able to conduct early voting at either location during the following times and dates:

-8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 20-23

-7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24

-Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25

-7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Feb. 26-March 1

On Election Day, March 5, all polling places across Texas are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you get in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. On the ballot for the Primary Elections are numerous positions from the federal level down to the local county level. There will be no propositions on the March 5 ballot. Sample ballots are viewable by voting precincts on the county’s website. In Kerr County, sample ballots can be found at: www.kerrcountytx.gov.

To vote in Texas, you need to have a form of photo identification when you go to cast your ballot at a polling location. Some acceptable forms of photo identification include a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Election ID Certificate, Texas Personal ID Card, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Passport, U.S. Military ID Card, or a U.S. Citizenship Certificate.

If you don’t have one of the forms listed above, and can’t reasonably obtain one, you can bring another type of ID in order to execute a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration.” Some acceptable forms of ID include a copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate, a copy of a current utility bill, original bank statement, government check, paycheck or a birth certificate.

Those applying for a ballot by mail must make sure the county elections office has received their request by the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 23. To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, a voter must be: 65 years or older, sick/disabled; out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting; expecting to give birth within 3 weeks before or after election day, or be confined in jail (but otherwise eligible to vote.)

For additional information, visit VoteTexas.org.

