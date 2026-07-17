Emergency shelters available for Hill Country flood victims

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For those affected by the floods, there are emergency shelters and resources available across the region.

KERR COUNTY

Flooding in the Guadalupe River prompted Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville and Center Point to coordinate shelters for those displaced or in need of reunification. Shelters:

~Cavalry Temple, 3000 TX-534 Loop in Kerrville

~City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram

~Center Point ISD Gymnasium, 215 China St. in Center Point

Additional updates in Kerr County can be found through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

KENDALL COUNTY

Anyone in need of emergency shelters in Kendall County can visit Comfort High School, located at 143 US-87 North, or the Kendall County Golden Age Center, located at 628 Front Street.

GILLESPIE COUNTY

A temporary shelter has been opened at the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 1800 N Llano Street to help provide a space for those impacted by weather.

U-Haul is offering its help to people impacted by severe storms and flooding in Texas. The moving company said in a press release Thursday that two U-Haul companies are making 17 centers available to provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container use to people impacted by severe storms, flash flooding, and tornado damage this week.

U-Haul said the 30-day offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability, and that the U-Box offer is for on-site storage at participating facilities. The company added that delivery is available for a “modest fee.”

Those in need of U-Haul’s disaster relief program should contact the U-Haul Company nearest to them for more information, or visit any company-owned and operated facility.

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