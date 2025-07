AD

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Small Business Administration (SBA) workshop on resources available to local businesses, including information on Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

The workshop for chamber members and Kerr and Comfort chamber members is on Wednesday, July 30 at 9 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Visitor Information Center’s amphitheater, located at 302 E. Austin St., in Fredericksburg.

For more information, visit www.fbgtxchamber.org.

