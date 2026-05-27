May Primary Election Results

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, defeating four-term Sen. John Cornyn. Paxton was endorsed by President Trump last week. His victory in Tuesday’s runoff makes Cornyn the first Republican senator from Texas to lose the party’s nomination for reelection. Cornyn led Paxton in the March 3 primary but did not receive a majority of the vote, forcing Tuesday’s runoff. Paxton received 63.8% of the ballots cast.

The November ballot is set for the race for Texas Attorney General after a primary runoff election on both sides of the aisle. Republican State Sen. Mayes Middleton will face Democrat State Sen. Nathan Johnson in the general election in November.

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin has secured the Democratic nomination for Texas Lieutenant Governor after defeating Marcos Velez in Tuesday’s primary runoff election. Goodwin will now face incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November as he seeks a fourth term after winning the Republican primary in March.

Bo French defeated Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright in the primary runoff Tuesday night. French will face Democratic State Rep. Jon Rosenthal in the November general election. A Democrat has not held a seat on the railroad commission in decades.

In Kerr County, Clayson Lambert handily defeated former Kerrville City Councilmember Brenda Hughes for Kerr County Commissioner Pct. 1. Lambert received 1,358 votes to Hughes’ 769 votes. County prosecutor Robert Hunter Moose defeated veteran attorney Brett Ferguson for Kerr County Court-at-Law judge. Moose received 3,957 votes while Ferguson garnered 3,302 votes.

In Kendall County, incumbent Shane Stolarczyk lost his bid to retain his seat to Ricky Gleason. Gleason will soon be taking on the role of Kendall County Commissioner’s Court Judge after receiving 402 more votes than Stolarczyk. Andrea Wisian won the Precinct 2 Commissioner seat after receiving 57.78% of the votes cast, defeating her challenger J.C. Taylor.

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