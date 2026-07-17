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Local News

Gov. Abbott addresses flooding issues

todayJuly 17, 2026

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Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state has deployed more than 1,300 employees from more than 30 agencies as dangerous flooding continues across Texas, with hundreds of vehicles, boats and aircraft sent to assist in rescue and response efforts.  Abbott met with state officials to provide an update on the state’s response.  He said more than 800 vehicles, 75 boats and 20 aircraft have been deployed, and that the top priority is protecting and saving lives.

Disaster declarations have been issued for at least 59 counties, including Kerr, Kendall and Gillespie counties.

In Kerr County, one person died after dangerous flooding swept through early Thursday morning.  Officials said the Guadalupe River rose 16 feet in just 30 minutes, prompting evacuations.

As of the latest update, Abbott reported more than 80 rescues had been made.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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