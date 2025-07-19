AD
Local News

How to help volunteer in the Hill Country

todayJuly 19, 2025

Those who want to volunteer in Kerr County this weekend are reminded to sign up ahead of time.  Over 13,000 volunteers have already registered in Kerrville and Kerr County.  The volunteer drive through this weekend is still at Tivy Antler Stadium located at 1310 Sidney Baker Street.  A tremendous amount of cars full of volunteers ready to help show up each day.  Operating hours this weekend are dependent on weather and available work orders.

Volunteers that plan to come to Kerr County and Kerrville still need to sign up with the Texas Community Recovery management system.  Kerrville says there will be more volunteer opportunities in the coming days and weeks.

Written by: Michelle Layton

