Job Fair Wednesday in Fredericksburg

AD

There will be a job fair on the north lawn of the Pioneer Memorial Library, 115 W. Main St., Fredericksburg, on Wednesday, July 30. The event will run from 9 a.m.-noon. There is no cost to participate and tables will be available.

Job seekers looking for work are asked to bring a resume. Anyone who does not have a resume can board the Workforce One bus, parked in front of the library, and create one using its computers and printers.

Employers who would like to attend the fair hosted by Workforce Solutions Alamo can register at the organization’s website.

AD