Local News

KCSO arrests husband of shooting victim

todayApril 10, 2024

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of 33-year-old Isidro Arias-Benitez, 33, in the shooting death of his wife, 36-year-old Ana Marie Puente Ortiz, which occurred on April 9, at approximately 1:48 a.m.

KCSO deputies and the Texas Rangers were both dispatched to an injured person call in the 100 Block of Corbin Circle in Kerrville, near Harper Road and Interstate 10.  Upon arrival, the victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased just before 5 a.m., according to a press release.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene and an interview with Benitez, a murder warrant was issued for the suspect, and he was booked into the Kerr County Jail with bond set at $500,000.  The minor children who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting are currently under the care of a family member pending an investigation by Child Protective Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

Written by: Michelle Layton

