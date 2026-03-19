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Local News

KCSO arrests woman; federal charges possible

todayMarch 19, 2026

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A 45-year-old woman was arrested after deputies found four Barrett.50 caliber rifles inside her vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.  Several agencies, including deputies from Kerr and Kendall counties, conducted the traffic stop on March 14 on Interstate 10 heading west.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, a woman identified as Sunshine Puentes-Rivas, of Mexico, provided deputies with inconsistent information about her travel itinerary during questioning.  This prompted a search of her vehicle, and the sheriff’s office said it found four Barrett.50 caliber rifles inside.  Two rifles had serial numbers removed.

The sheriff’s office said Puentes-Rivas, who is not a citizen of the U.S., was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a firearm.  Authorities said she may face additional federal firearm charges.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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