KCSO operation nets 18 arrests in campaign against underage solicitation

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office recently completed a multi-month campaign to intercept those seeking out and attempting sex crimes against minors. Throughout the course of this effort, investigators communicated with dozens of individuals across the region who were actively seeking activities of a sexual nature with underage people, according to authorities.

A total of eighteen suspects were arrested in the operation after communicating with investigators and attempting to meet minors for sexual conduct. Participating in the undercover operation were investigators and assets from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Digital Forensics Unit.

Among those arrested by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office in this campaign were:

Jeremy Mejia Martinez, 38, of Mountain Home, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct. Martinez was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000.

Alvaro Huerto, 30, of Kerrville, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct. Huerta was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000.

Rex Keith Herl, 55, of Ingram, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Contact. Herl was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000.

Travis Jackson, 63, of Ingram, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Contact. Jackson was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000.

Jeremiah Michael Welch, 41, of Fair Oaks Ranch, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct, and one count of Failure to Comply/Register as a Sex Offender. Welch was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bonds were set at $210,000.

Ahren Lee Bell, 49, of Fredericksburg, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Contact. Bell was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000.

Scott Allen Sachs, 69, of Kerrville, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Contact. Sachs was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.

Jeremiah William McLaughlin, 38, of Kerrville, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor. McLaughlin was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.

Garrett S. Brown, 35, of Kerrville, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct. Brown was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.

Jimmy Alcorta, 53, of Kerrville, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct. Alcorta was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $40,000.

Andy West Moore, 47, of Mountain Home, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Contact-Enhanced. Moore was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bonds were set at $95,000.

Michael Edwards Saur, 43, of Kerrville, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Contact. Saur was booked into the Kerr County Jail and his bond was set at $25,000.

Chance Austin Eaton, 30, of Ingram, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Eaton was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000.

Fred W. Stephenson, 67, of Kerrville, on two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct. Stephenson was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bonds were set at $130,000. Stephenson was also wanted on an existing forgery charge.

Matthew Hayden Clark, 26, of Kerrville, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Contact. Clark was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bonds were set at $30,000. Stephenson was also wanted on prior traffic warrants.

Carl Dean Stewart, 66, of Center Point, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Conduct. Stewart was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $75,000.

Ricky Navarro, 37, of Kerrville, on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor/Sexual Contact. Navarro was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.

Additional charges may be added as this investigation continues. As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

