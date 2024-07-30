KCSO operation nets seven arrests in joint prostitution sting

AD

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, acting with numerous other state and local agencies, completed a multi-day operation to interdict individuals soliciting prostitution and attempting sex crimes against minors, according to a press release. During this operation, investigators communicated with dozens of individuals across the region who were said to be actively seeking prostitutes, with some of the arrangements including minors.

KCSO confirms that twenty suspects were arrested in the operation after investigators concluded that these individuals were actually communicating with officers and attempting to meet up with under age persons for sexual conduct. The KCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Division, and Digital Forensics Unit worked alongside with the Boerne Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Among those arrested by the KCSO include:

Gabriel Lopez Segundo, 40, of Fredericksburg. Segundo is currently booked into the Kerr County Jail and placed on an immigration hold.

Daniel Paul Pfeiffer, 66, of Fredericksburg, booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, with bond set at $7,500.

Jason Schoch, 47, of Boerne. Schoch is currently in the Kerr County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.

Fernando Vasques, 30, of San Antonio. He was booked into thew Kerr County Jail on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution with bond set at $5,000.

Elijah Ray Hardy, 35, of Bandera, is currently being held in the Kerr County Jail on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution with bond set at $5,000.

Christian Eduardo Renteria-Calixto, 28, of Boerne, is being held in the Kerr County Jail on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution with bond set at $5,000.

Presley James Hartig, 25, of Kerrville, is currently in the Kerr County Jail on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Hartig’s bail is set at $20,000.

“We are proud to be a part of this multi-agency team that is taking clear action against Prostitution and sex trafficking in our community,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. Leitha added, “Our teams will continue our work solo and in concert with other agencies to intercept those involved in the sex trade at all levels.”

