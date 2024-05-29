Kerr County adds another rabies case to 2024 roster

AD

Kerr County Animal Services has confirmed that on May 29, a 13th positive case of rabies had been posted. KCAS received a call about a dead skunk at a family residence on Bobwhite Drive in Kerrville. An animal control officer was dispatched to the scene and sent a specimen to the zoological lab for testing on Thursday, May 23.

According to KCAS Director Reagan Givens, if the specimen is deemed “untestable” it is required to record that case as positive. This is the second case of 2024 in which the sample was declared untestable and, thus, positive for rabies. The other case involved a dog that had run off its home property and bitten a neighbor. Aside from this case and the dog, the tally of confirmed cases of rabies this year include 7 skunks, 2 raccoons and 2 fox.

KCAS is again encouraging pet owners to make sure their family pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations. Citizens are also reminded to not feed wild animals, including stray cats and dogs.

Anyone who spots an animal behaving abnormally is asked to make note of its physical description, its exact location, and which direction they may be heading. Citizens are asked to call KCAS at (830) 257-3100. If it is after normal business hours, residents can contact the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 896-1216.

