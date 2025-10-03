Kerr County confirms 7th rabies case of 2025

AD

Kerr County Animal Services has confirmed the county’s seventh rabies case of the year after a skunk was reported dead in a Kerrville neighborhood. According to KCAS Director Reagan Givens, a resident in the 800 block of Leland Street contacted the agency after discovering a skunk that had come into contact with their two dogs. An animal control officer collected the remains, which were sent to a state zoological lab for testing on Monday.

“The specimen, which had been mostly destroyed by the pet dogs prior to collection, was deemed by the lab to be ‘untestable,” Givens said. “By Texas law, which errs on the side of caution for human safety, we have to record that as a positive case for our county.”

Both dogs are now under isolation, following standard protocol for suspected rabies exposure. One dog was up to date on its rabies vaccinations, while the other has since received its first booster shot.

Givens said that this latest case, like the previous one a week earlier, was found within city limits. “This time, it was in a housing area rather than in front of a store. Both of these most recent cases underscore how important it is for us to be more aware of our surroundings. We really never know where we will encounter a wild, potentially rabid animal – in our neighborhoods or out in the far corners of the county.”

KCAS is urging residents to avoid touching or feeding unfamiliar animals, including stray cats and dogs. Anyone who sees an animal acting unusually should note its description and location, then report it to KCAS at 830-257-3100.

