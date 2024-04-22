Kerr County confirms 9th rabies case of 2024

AD

Kerr County has confirmed its 9th rabies case of 2024, matching the most recent high number of cases posted in 2021. “Our office received a call on April 16 about a skunk that appeared to be in a resident’s backyard on Indian Oaks Drive, just south of Kerrville,” said Director of Kerr County Animal Services Reagan Givens. An animal control officer was sent to the location, retrieved the animal and sent a specimen to the zoological lab for testing the same day.

Results received on Friday, April 19, confirmed that the skunk had been infected with the rabies virus. This latest case brings the tally to six skunks confirmed to be rabid this year. Other cases of positive rabies cases of 2024 have included a raccoon, a fox, and a dog (which by law had to be declared positive since the specimen was “untestable” by the lab.)

“We now sit at 9 cases of rabies in our area. I know this has been said many times before, but I feel it is important to keep driving home the point: We never know when we or our pets will come into contact with a wild animal that is carrying rabies,” said Givens. Givens added, “To minimize your risk, please be sure your dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.”

Citizens are reminded to not touch or feed wild animals, including stray dogs and cats. Anyone who spots an animal acting strangely or sick is asked to make a note of its location, which direction it is heading, and call KCAS at (830) 257-3100. Citizens may also call in reports of animals suspected of rabies to the Zoonosis Control office in San Antonio at (210) 949-2048.

AD