Kerr County confirms its first positive rabies case of 2025

Kerr County has posted its first confirmed positive rabies case of the year, as well as a separate “untestable” case that also must be treated as positive – both in bats. “On Thursday, March 27, our office was advised of a bat that had come into contact with a family pet out on Four Bears Trail, just south of Kerrville,” said Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens. “We received confirmation the following morning, Friday, March 28, that it was positive for rabies.”

According to Texas law, if a cat or dog is bitten or has made contact with an animal known to carry rabies, then that pet should be humanely euthanized. Givens said that most pet owners are unwilling to do that.

“If the pet has been previously vaccinated against rabies, then it should be revaccinated immediately and restrained or confined for a period of 45 days. If the at-risk pet is not vaccinated against rabies, then it should get vaccinated immediately and be placed in strict isolation for 90 days, with booster shots given in the third and eighth weeks of isolation,” said Givens.

In Kerr County, there is a court order requiring all pet owners to have a dog or cat vaccinated against the disease by the time the animal reaches 4 months of age. The vaccines must be given at least once every three years. Proof of those vaccinations must be kept in the official certificate furnished by the person giving the inoculation.

The certificate must bear the pet owner’s name, address and telephone number. as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number also should be included. “Keep in mind that rabies can pop up in a city yard just as easily as it appears in the brush in a rural part of the county,” Given said.

Anyone who sees an animal acting abnormally is asked to make a note of the area where the animal is, which direction it might be heading and then contact Kerr County Animal Services by calling (830) 257-3100. Those calling after business hours should call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 896-1216.

In a separate incident last week, KCAS was advised of a deceased bat at a family residence on Byas Spring Road in Mountain Home in western Kerr County. “We received word on Friday that this bat was too decomposed for accurate testing. Texas law is designed so that we all err on the side of caution, so any ‘untestable’ sample must be considered positive for all practical purposes,” Givens said.

There were 16 total cases of rabies in 2024.

