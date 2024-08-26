AD
Local News

Kerr County Disaster Preparedness set for August 31

August 26, 2024

Kerr County residents and their visitors will have a chance to become better prepared for whatever disasters they may face by attending the Kerr County Disaster Preparedness Expo on Saturday, August 31.  The free admission event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.

“This year’s expo is bigger and better than last year’s inaugural event,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas.  There will be more than 60 vendors from organizations including the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, local fire departments and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).  Also included will be a mobile blood drive to help remedy the severe shortage of blood supplies on hand for Texans.  To register for an appointment, visit:  https://donor.southtexasblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/146583.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to come out and learn a little bit more about preparedness.  After all, the best way to experience disaster of any kind is to meet it head-on-well -prepared and armed with the knowledge of how to deal with it,” said Thomas.  Joining Kerr County Emergency Management in hosting the event is the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Hill Country Preppers organization.

For more information on the event or to become a participating sponsor or exhibitor, contact Thomas at (830) 315-2430, or email him at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us.

Written by: Michelle Layton

